Fire that destroyed Waterville bar started in dumpsters

A fire that destroyed a Waterville bar started in dumpsters behind the building, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

The Funky Munky Bar on Main St was destroyed by the blaze in the early morning hours of March 26. The fire also caused damages to the NAPA building next door, Wiste’s Meats and the apartments above the meat market, as well as several vehicles that were parked in the alley behind the bar.

Using photographs collected by the Waterville Police Officer who reported the fire, investigators determined the fire started in plastic dumpsters outside of the south side of the building before spreading to a wooden overhang above. The flames then traveled to the roof before igniting the bar.

What caused the fire to start in the dumpsters remains a mystery. Anyone who might have observed something in the alley behind the bar on the night of the fire is asked to call the Le Sueur County Sheriff at (507) 357-4440.