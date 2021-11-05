Firearms deer hunting season opens Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting about 400,000 hunters to participate when the firearms season opens this Saturday.

The firearms season officially begins a half-hour before sunrise on the morning of Nov 6. Archery season, which started Sept 18, will continue through the end of the year. Muzzleloader deer season is from Saturday, Nov 27, through Sunday, Dec 12.

The DNR advises hunters to purchase their license in advance and determine where they are hunting. Hunters should also know where they can submit samples for chronic wasting disease and how they will process their deer.

MORE INFORMATION ON MINNESOTA’S FIREARMS DEER HUNTING SEASON