Firefighter injured in Granite Falls fire Sunday morning

A firefighter suffered minor injuries during a Granite Falls structure fire Sunday morning.

According to the Granite Falls Fire Department, at 5:27 on Sept. 3, the firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire at 176 Highway 212 East, the former location of the “Granite Grinder”. Immediately upon response, a request for mutual aid from multiple fire departments was made.

Firefighting operations continued until early afternoon. One firefighter was treated for a minor injury on scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Granite Falls Fire Department and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.