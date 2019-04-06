Firefighter suffers minor injuries in blaze at Mankato business

(Mankato, MN) – One firefighter suffered minor injuries in a fire at Fiber Commercial Technologies Thursday afternoon.

According to Deputy Director of Public Safety Jeff Bengston, the fire on Moor Drive was reported at around 2:30 p.m. after employees attempted to extinguish the blaze themselves.

Bengston said one firefighter suffered minor injuries to his hand, but the fire was contained and crews remained on scene for about an hour and a half.

The fire appears to have started in a conveyor belt. There were damages to machinery, but an estimate of the damages isn’t available yet.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)