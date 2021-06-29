Fireworks 2021: Where to watch this 4th of July

A number of fireworks celebrations around southern Minnesota were cancelled due to COVID-19 last year, but the booms will be back this Fourth of July.

Most communities are resuming their fireworks displays, which are sure to attract families eager to get back to their Independence Day traditions.

Here are a few spots you can catch a fantastic fireworks show this weekend:

1. Mankato

It won’t be entirely back to normal at Mankato’s Red, Hot Boom 4th of July celebration, but the big attraction – the fireworks show – is returning after a year off for COVID-19. Veteran’s Memorial Bridge will close to traffic at 9 p.m. so viewers can set up to watch the 10 p.m. show, which will be visible from both sides of the river.

2. Cambria (July 2)

Last year’s fireworks display in tiny Cambria was cancelled, but it’s back on Friday, July 2nd at the Cambria ball diamond. Show starts at dusk.

3. Fairmont

Fairmont boasts of having the largest show in southern Minnesota. The fireworks begin just after sunset and are displayed from the west side of Sisseton Lake.

4. Morristown

The North Morristown 4th of July Celebration boasts of being the oldest in the state. The fireworks show at 10 p.m. will cap off a day of festivities that include live music, games, and a patriotic program.

5. St. Peter

The annual fireworks display at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds is the finale to the town’s beloved Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, which kicks off at 10 a.m. with a parade through town. The annual picnic in the park is sandwiched between the two events.

6. Hanska

The annual fireworks display is on in Hanska this 4th of July. As usual, the fireworks will be launched from the Hanska Ballpark starting at around 10 p.m.

7. Waseca

Fireworks will be launched over Clear Lake again this Independence Day. The show will start at 10:00 p.m.

8. Elysian (July 2)

The Elysian Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting this Friday, July 2 event. Fireworks start launching at 10 p.m. at Tustin Park, but the city’s celebration continues through the 4th.

9. Sleepy Eye

Sleepy Eye will shoot fireworks over the lake starting at about 9:30 p.m. The show will close out a day of food and live music at Alison Park

10. Arlington (July 3)

Arlington Raceway will host a Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, July 3. More details on the event are online.

11. St. James

Fireworks over St. James Lake begin at dusk.