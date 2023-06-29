Fireworks 2023! Where to watch in Mankato & the surrounding areas

Fireworks will light up the sky all around southern Minnesota this weekend with festivities celebrating America’s freedom.

Here are a few spots you can catch a fantastic fireworks show this weekend:

1. Mankato

Mankato’s annual Red, Hot Boom is Tuesday, July 4. Spectators can view the display from Riverfront Park, or the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, which will close to traffic at 9 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. Click here for more info.

2. Cambria (July 2)

Cambria’s celebration will be Friday, July 2nd at the Cambria ball diamond. The dispaly usually draws a great crowd, so get there early! Show starts at dusk. Remember – Highway 68 has increased traffic due to the Highway 14 detour and spectators will want to avoid parking on the highway.

3. Fairmont (July 1)

Fairmont boasts of having the largest show in southern Minnesota. In an effort to get a larger turnout in its 30th year, Fairmont’s show will be held on Friday, July 1. Starting at 6 p.m., a salute shot will be fired every hour as a reminder. The fireworks begin at dusk on July 1 and can be watched from Ward and Sylvania Parks.

4. Morristown

It’s the 130th Annual North Morristown 4th of July Celebration, the oldest in the state. The “gigantic” fireworks show at 10 p.m. on Independence Day and will cap off a day of festivities that include a parade, live music, games, and a patriotic program.

5. St. Peter

You can count on fireworks at St. Peter’s 52nd annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, which kicks off at 10 a.m. with a parade through town. The parade is followed by the Picnic in the Park, with live music, food, and entertainment. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.

6. Hanska

The annual fireworks display is on in Hanska this 4th of July. As usual, the fireworks will be launched from Hanlin Field a.k.a Hanska Ballpark starting at around 10 p.m.

7. Waseca

Fireworks will be launched over Clear Lake again this Independence Day as part of Lakefest, a day of live music and entertainment. The fireworks display will follow a music performance by Gary West, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

8. Elysian (July 2)

The Elysian Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a weekend-long celebration, with fireworks set for Sunday, July 2nd. The festivities include the Miss Elysian pageant, a kid’s fishing contest, and live music. Fireworks are launched from Lake Tustin Park at 10 p.m., but the city’s celebration continues through the 4th.

9. Sleepy Eye

Sleepy Eye will shoot fireworks over the lake Monday, July 4 starting at about 9:45 p.m. The show will close out a day of food and live music at Alison Park. The celebration starts at 11 a.m.

10. Arlington (July 2)

Arlington Raceway will host a Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, July 1. More details on the event are online.

11. St. James (July 2)

Fireworks over St. James Lake begin at dusk on Sunday, July 2. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to Memorial Park and watch the fireworks over St. James Lake.

12. Vernon Center

Vernon Center has an Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4. A fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. following a day of events, including a parade and supper.

13. Madelia (July 7)

If you can’t make it to a fireworks show this weekend, there’s another option. Madelia’s Park Days will feature a fireworks show on Friday, July 7. The display is shot from Watona Park, where all events for the 3-day event will be held. A complete schedule of Park Days can be found here.