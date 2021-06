It won’t be the normal Red, Hot, Boom Independence Day celebration in Mankato, but fireworks will happen in 2021.

The show will be visible from both sides of the river on Sunday, July 4. Viewers are invited to watch from Veteran’s Memorial Bridge or Riverfront Park on W Rock St.

The bridge will close to traffic at 9 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Mankato’s annual Red, Hot, Boom event, including the fireworks show, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.