Fireworks, Ribfest, sense of normality poised to return to Mankato this summer

After the pandemic cancelled concerts and events throughout 2020, Mankato appears poised to get back to a summer full of fun in 2021.

Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz announced at Monday’s city council meeting that fireworks, Ribfest, and concerts would be a few events that residents could look forward to this summer.

Arntz said more details on Ribfest would be announced this month, including one national headliner. Several regional bands have already been secured to help manage costs, says Arntz. An announcement on the final lineup will likely be made in early June.

A fireworks show is also likely this summer, although the event would be scaled back from previous years. Arntz says there are still some necessary discussions pending, but a fireworks show looks promising.

Even earlier this summer, Mankato can look forward to a concert schedule, including the earlies show scheduled at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on June 13: Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers. Tickets are still on sale for that show. Arntz says there is also a lot of interest in August and September events.

A number of community events have also been approved for the summer, says Arntz.

Moving into fall, the Maverick hockey team is planning for full attendance during their upcoming season.

“It sounds like if you’re bored in Mankato it will be your own fault this summer,” says Arntz.