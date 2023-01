The first baby of the New Year has been born at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin.

Jayla Amora Jones was born at 3:52 a.m. on the morning of January 1st, and she was 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Her mother is Olivia Johnson, and her father is Darnell Jones.

Quote from mom: “My contractions started at 11:15 p.m. (the night before). She came so fast for my first. I was surprised to learn my daughter was the new year’s baby.”