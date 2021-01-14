First blizzard of 2021 poised to strike region

Southern Minnesotans will likely experience their first blizzard of 2021 this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for parts of Minnesota, including the Mankato area. The warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday and expires Friday at 6 p.m. Blue Earth, Nicollet, Sibley, and Faribault counties have been tapped in the blizzard warning.

It’s would be the first blizzard of 2021.

Forecasters say Thursday morning rain could be mixed with snow and freezing rain, with up to an inch of snow accumulation possible. Winds will increase in the morning, with the potential for 30 mph gusts.

Thursday evening, snow could be mixed with rain to start, but will change to all snow in the late evening. Winds will increase, with speeds up to 50 mph possible in southwestern Minnesota, according to NWS.

Forecasters say up to 8 inches of snow is possible overnight Thursday into Friday.

Friday will bring strong winds and more snow, at times mixed with rain, with up to 3 inches possible, according to NWS. Snow should exit before 9 p.m.

The weekend will wrap up with calm winds and temperatures in the mid-20’s.