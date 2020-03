(Mankato, MN) – The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Blue Earth County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Details on the case are not yet available. There are 54 cases in 13 Minnesota counties as of Monday.

Waseca County reported its first case on Sunday; a person in their 40’s who had recently traveled. On Saturday, a case was reported in Renville County that was a person in their 30’s who had also traveled.