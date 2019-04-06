First ever Flood Fest will celebrate the resiliency of Henderson

(Henderson, MN) – Flooding is becoming a nearly annual occurrence in Henderson, but this year the city will celebrate their misfortune.

Tonight, the Henderson Roadhaus will host the first-ever Flood Fest to bring awareness to flood migration and celebrate the resilience of the community. The idea was formed after the Minnesota River flooded for the 7th time in 10 years this spring, closing all but one road into town.

Flood Fest will be held down Main Street with live music, food, drinks, dancing and activities from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.

