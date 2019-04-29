First-Of-Its-Kind Mini Cub Foods Opens This Week

The first-of-its-kind mini Cub Foods store opens this week, with three days of freebies, shows and deals to entice customers.

Cub Minnehaha, located along 46th Street between Hiawatha and Minnehaha avenues in Minneapolis, opens to the public May 2, according to recent Facebook posts.

Located across from a Blue Line light rail stop and anchoring a multistory apartment complex, it is unlike any other Cub Foods in existence.

At just 46,000 square feet, it’s significantly smaller than the typical 76,000-square-foot locations. It’s meant to appeal to on-the-go customers (like Target’s small-footprint stores).

It will include, for example, a walk-up window to order Caribou coffee and ice cream, as well as a selection of meal bars – a burrito bar, panini bar, sushi bar, salad bar and “hot food” bar.

The store will also feature a popcorn shop, Kombucha on tap, a juicery, with made-to-order smoothies, and ready-to-cook meal options you can quickly prepare.

When the project was first detailed last year, one SuperValue exec said they were “evolving our look and feel while showcasing new shopping innovations for a better experience for our customers.”

Celebration events planned

To celebrate the grand opening, Cub Minnehaha will be offering freebies, live shows and deals all through the weekend.

That includes free mini muffins and coffee from 8-11 a.m. each morning, free cupcakes and juice from 3-6 p.m., an assortment of cake walks and meat raffles, and live music.

Champion professional eater Joey Chestnut will make an appearance Saturday.

