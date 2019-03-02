First time lotto player in Freeborn County wins $100K

(Roseville, MN) – An Emmons man who purchased a lottery ticket for the very first time had a strong case of beginners luck.

Anthony Lopez won $100,000 on a Crossword scratch ticket from the Minnesota Lottery. “A friend told me I should buy a lottery ticket,” explained Lopez, who said he was reluctant at first but “he talked me into it.”

Lopez purchased his ticket at Shell Food Mart in Albert Lea on February 22. He says he’s looking forward to paying off his dad’s car and buying a new car for himself.

Shell Food Mart, on Bridge Avenue, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

When asked if he’ll continue to play the lottery, Lopez responded: “I’ll probably play once in a while, but not very often.”

