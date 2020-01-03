Fish House Breaks Through Ice on Lake Hanska

The Brown County Sherrif’s department is warning the public after an ice fishing house broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.

The fish house was nearly fully submerged just north of the Godahl point landing. No one was inside the structure at the time and the owner has been accounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.

The recent warmer weather, rain, and warm winds helped to create less-than-ideal ice conditions, Sheriff Jason Seidl said in a press release.

Seidl’s office recommends the guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resouces before heading out onto the ice:

4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot;

5 inches for snowmobile or ATV;

8-12 inches for a car or small pickup;

12-15 inches for a medium truck.

Ice fishermen should also tell someone where they are going and when they are expected to return.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

