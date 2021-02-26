Fish house removal deadline Monday…and take your trash, too!

The deadline for fish houses to be removed from Minnesota waterways is near, and that includes the trash!

Fish houses must be removed by the end of day, Monday, March 1 in the southern two-thirds of the state.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is also reminding outdoorsmen to leave only the impression of the fish house left on the ice. “Everything else is litter,” says the DNR.

Chris Howe, a DNR Conservation officer, calls the littering problem “persistent,” and says it happens year after year.

Howe also reminded anglers they are not allowed to store fish houses on public access. But as long as the deadline is observed, temporarily leaving a house on the ice adjacent to the public access is okay.

