Fish House, Truck Fall Through Ice On Lake Francis

A fish house has been retrieved and a vehicle is still submerged after falling through the ice and into the waters of Lake Francis Saturday.

Le Sueur County deputies responded to East Bay on Lake Francis in Elysian at about 2 p.m. Saturday where a Ice Cave fish house and a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup had fallen through the ice. The truck was resting on the lake bottom, in about 15-20 feet of water. The ice house was partially sunk.

The fish house was removed from the lake by about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, efforts to remove the pickup are still underway.

The fish house and pickup are owned by Jeremy Ziemke of Janesville. No injuries resulted from the incident.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

