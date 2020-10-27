There are five people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Blue Earth County, according to the county’s coronavirus statistics page.

The data was last updated on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported hospitalization rates were creeping closer to peak levels seen in late May. Monday’s hospitalization rate was 10.5 patients per 100,00o residents, just shy of the record rate of 11 per 100,000 residents, set on May 21.

Blue Earth County isn’t currently reporting any intensive care hospitalizations. Minnesota has a total of 1,467 ICU beds immediately available, with 1,028 of those beds are currently in use.

In Blue Earth County, people ranging in age from 13 to 94 have been hospitalized. The county has recorded seven COVID-19 deaths.