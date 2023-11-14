Flags at half staff for Mankato soldier killed in helicopter crash

Flags are at half-staff today for Sgt Cade Wolfe, the Mankato soldier who was killed in a military accident.

The 24-year-old Mankato East graduate died along with four others in a helicopter crash Friday in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The military’s European Command said the helicopter went down during an air refueling mission as part of military training.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the crash happened during routine flight training and there is no indication of hostile actions.

Search and recovery efforts were underway for the victims of the crash. They were all U.S. Army Special Operations aviation soldiers.