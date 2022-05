Flags will be at half-staff Monday to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the United States marked one million deaths from the virus, as cases and hospitalizations are on the rise throughout the country.

Thursday, Minnesota reported 2,115 new infections and 11 deaths, which included a Martin County resident in their 80’s.

There were 393 COVID patients hospitalized in the state as of Wednesday, including 32 people in intensive care.