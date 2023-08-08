Flandrau Pool adjusts end-of-season hours
August 8, 2023 10:47AM CDT
Flandrau State Park will adjust the hours for its swimming pond due to a lifeguard shortage.
The current hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Those hours will continue through August 12.
The final week of the swimming pond season will have shortened hours:
Sunday, Aug. 13: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 14 – 16: CLOSED (Previously Scheduled)
Aug. 17 – 18: CLOSED
Aug. 19 – 20: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The swimming pond will close for the season on August 20.