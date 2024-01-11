Fleeing felon leads to large police presence in lower North

A felon wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Wednesday evening after he fled officers, leading to a large police presence in lower North.

A press release from the North Mankato Police Department says officers spotted Cody Blue Ness, 42, of North Mankato running on foot in the area of Page Ave and Range St at about 7:30 p.m.

Ness had active warrants for felony threats of violence and felony violation of a harassment restraining order.

Ness’s vehicle was eventually seen fleeing the area by officers, who attempted a traffic stop. After a brief pursuit by vehicle and foot, Ness ran inside his home on the 500 block of Range St. Officers surrounded the home and requested additional assistance.

Police attempted to contact Ness via loudspeaker and telephone while waiting for a search warrant to be signed. Ness eventually picked up the phone and was taken into custody just before 9:30 p.m.

Ness is currently in custody at the Nicollet County Jail, where he awaits additional charges for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and drug possession.