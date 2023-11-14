River 105 River 105 Logo

Flogging Molly coming to Mankato

November 14, 2023 10:39AM CST
Share
Flogging Molly, Mayo Clinic Event Center

Celtic punk band Flogging Molly is coming to Mankato this Spring.

The band will perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Wednesday, March 6 as part of their Road to Rebellion Tour with special guests Amigo the Devil and Gen and the Degenerates.  Tickets start at $35 plus fees and go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m.

Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20-plus years, kicking off with its debut, Swagger, and continuing through their five additional studio albums.  The band released their seventh full-length album, Anthem, in 2022.

GET TICKETS HERE

Recent Posts