Flogging Molly coming to Mankato

Celtic punk band Flogging Molly is coming to Mankato this Spring.

The band will perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Wednesday, March 6 as part of their Road to Rebellion Tour with special guests Amigo the Devil and Gen and the Degenerates. Tickets start at $35 plus fees and go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m.

Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20-plus years, kicking off with its debut, Swagger, and continuing through their five additional studio albums. The band released their seventh full-length album, Anthem, in 2022.

