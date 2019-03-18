Flood Warning Issued For Mankato, Portions Minnesota River

As temperatures slowly begin to warm, and snowmelt starts to accelerate, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Mankato and other areas affected by the Minnesota River.

The warning will spring into effect tomorrow afternoon around 4 p.m. and area rivers will continue to be monitored for flooding. NWS says the forecast is based on expected snowmelt and possible ice jamming.

Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties are expected to be affected. Sections of the river at Highway 19 in Henderson, near Jordan, and at Savage are also concerning weather officials, who say Le Sueur, Scott, Sibley, Carver, and Dakota counties are all at risk of flooding.

The flood warning for Mankato is ongoing. NWS notes that the warning will remain in effect “until further notice.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

