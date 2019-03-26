Flooding closes Beussman Bridge, County Road 13 in Brown County

(New Ulm, MN) – Sheriff’s officials in Brown County say the Beussman Bridge and County Road 13 are now closed due to flooding from the Minnesota River.

The road is closed between the KC Road to Nicollet County Road 21.

The road was being used by many as an alternative route during the Highway 14/15 Gateway construction project, but motorists will now need to use an alternate route.

Barricades are in place. The sheriff’s department reminds motorists that it is illegal to travel in a barricaded area.

