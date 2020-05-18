Flooding closes Highway 93 at Henderson, changing detour for Highway 111/22

(Mankato, MN) – Highway 93 south of Henderson flooded Sunday, closing the road and rerouting motorists already detoured for the Highway 11/22 project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said traffic using the detour for Highway 111/22 eastbound from Nicollet to Gaylord will now use Highway 169 at St. Peter, Sibley County Roads 8 and 17, and Highway 19 until further notice.

The west detour between Nicollet and north of Nicollet County Rd 1 will remain highways 14 and 15, and 19.

MnDOT crews will monitor the flooding on Highway 93 and re-open the road as soon as its safe to do so.