Flooding closes Highway 93 at Henderson

(Mankato, MN) – Highway 93 at Henderson to Highway 169 is again closed due to flooding.

This is the third time the highway has been closed this spring due to rising waters from the Rush River, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT recommends motorists use Highway 19 into Henderson as an alternate route.

