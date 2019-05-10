Flooding closes Highway 93; Highway 19 open…for now

(Mankato, MN) – Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson closed today due to flooding from the Rush River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists to use Highway 19 into Henderson for the time being, although that roadway could close over the weekend if the Minnesota River level forecasts hold true.

MnDOT has made temporary repairs to Highway 93 after previous flooding closed the roadway from March 16 to April 30th.

