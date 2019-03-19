Flooding closes Mankato parks and trails

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato public safety says flooding has closed several parks and trails.

Officials have announced the closure of the following areas because of safety concerns stemming from flooding: Land of Memories Park, Kiwanis Recreation Area – the lower dog park and the trails (the upper dog park will remain open), and the Minnesota River Trail from Sibley to Riverfront parks.

All areas are expected to reopen once the water recedes. For more information, call 311.

