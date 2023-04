Brown County Rd 13 in New Ulm, including the Beussmann Bridge, has been closed between KC Road to Nicollet County Road 21 due to flooding.

Road-closed barricades have been set up to notify drivers of the closure. It is illegal to drive on a closed road in Minnesota. Motorists could be fined up to $1,000 and receive 90 days in jail. Additional penalties could apply if travelers need to be rescued from the road.