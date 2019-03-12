Flooding closes St. Peter clinic

(St. Peter, MN) – Flooding has closed the Daniels Health Center in St. Peter for the remainder of the week.

Mankato Clinic says appointments will be honored during the closure at alternative locations:

Pediatrics

Dr. Lon Knudson – Children’s Health Center

Family Practice

Dr. Susan Klenk –North Mankato Clinic

Jeff Weidman- Dermatology at River’s Edge in St. Peter

Dr. Bob Gazzola – Family Practice, Wickersham Health Campus

Foot and Ankle

Dr. Andrew Lundquist – Foot and Ankle, Wickersham Health Campus

Neurology

Dr. Thang Dang – Neurology, Main Street Clinic

Radiology services- Diagnostic Imaging, Main Street Clinic

Lab services– Dermatology, River’s Edge in St. Peter

