Florida Georgia Line announced as closing MN State Fair Act

Florida Georgia Line will close out the 2022 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Series.

The Grammy-nominated duo will take the stage on Wednesday, August 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $75 and go on sale Thursday, June 30 at 10 am. Tickets are available through Etix, or by calling 800-514-3849.

Florida Georgia Line has been making history since 2012. As the first country act to achieve diamond certification (10 million copies sold), they also hold the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart – 50 straight weeks – with the 8-time platinum #1 hit “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha.

Florida Georgia Line has tallied more than 9 billion streams, 33 million track downloads, and 4.6 million album sales worldwide. They’ve also scored 16 # 1 singles. Honored with awards from the Academy of Country Music, American Music Awards, Billboard, Country Music Association, and Country Music Television, their creative empire also includes several thriving business initiatives.

Due to popular demand, the duo will reprise Florida George Line Live From Las Vegas.

