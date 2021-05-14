Florida man injured in crash that shut down Riverfront Dr

A Florida man was injured Friday morning when he lost control of his semi, crashing his rig on Riverfront Dr, which shut down the roadway while crash investigators sorted out the wreckage.

Jacques Edouard Clerveaux, 31, of Coral Springs, Florida, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

A state patrol report says Clerveaux was northbound in a Volvo tractor on Highway 169 at the Riverfront Dr exit ramp when he lost control.

Clerveaux was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for medical treatment.

The crash report puts the crash time at 6:07 a.m.