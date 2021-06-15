Florida men charged in connection to downtown assault

Two Florida men have been charged in connection with an assault and robbery in downtown Mankato.

Mankato Police initially responded to an altercation in the 2nd St. parking ramp where they found an injured man shortly after bar closing Saturday. He was hospitalized with multiple injuries, including road rash, said police.

A criminal complaint says surveillance video showed the two suspects beating the victim and stealing his gold chain. The victim was punched and kicked in the head repeatedly, and body-slammed into the sidewalk twice, according to the complaint.

Police were able to use the footage to track the two men back to a hotel.

Arrested were 26-year-old Christian Orocho and 25-year-old Nicholas Norton, both of Bradenton. Both men are charged with felony assault and robbery in Blue Earth County Court. A third man was arrested but released.

The victim and his alleged assailants didn’t know each other but had been at the same bar prior to the incident, say police.