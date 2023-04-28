Floundering eagle rescued in Minnesota Lake

Various agencies worked to rescue a floundering eagle in Minnesota Lake Wednesday.

Minnesota Lake Chief of Police Ben Standahl said the Raptor Center was immediately called when he was notified about the injured eagle. The Raptor Center requested that someone capture the eagle as someone from the agency made their way to the city.

Standahl says he was called to assist another agency, so the public works department stepped up. Workers entered the water, rescued the eagle, and safely crated it. The bird was picked up by the Raptor Center a short time later.

“Working in a small town, you tend to wear many hats no matter what your title is,” Standahl said of the experience.

The eagle has been named “Steven Steagle.” The Raptor Center will provide an update on the bird’s prognosis after they have a chance to examine it.

