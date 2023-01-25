Flying The Netflix Skies

Because Netflix is a huge company, it has at least one corporate jet, a Gulfstream G550, which allows bigwigs and VIPs to fly around the world doing business and making even more money. And now the company is looking for a flight attendant to take care of these bigwigs and VIPs — and is offering a yearly salary of up to $385,000. The job listing calls for candidates with “independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills” — as well as open availability. To score a sweet job like this, you’ll need work some weekends and holidays.