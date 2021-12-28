      Weather Alert

Forbes names Hormel Foods one of the world’s top female-friendly companies

Dec 28, 2021 @ 11:57am

Throughout 2021, Hormel Foods Corporation received numerous awards from publications, including  Newsweek magazine (America’s Most Responsible Companies), Selling Power (50 Best  Companies to Sell For) and Military Times (Best for Vets). Forbes can now be added to that list as the magazine recently announced that the company ranks as one of the World’s Top  Female-Friendly Companies.  

Officials with Hormel Foods stated in a news release that the company has long promoted and supported a female-friendly culture, including employee resource groups such as Hormel Foods Women in Leadership and Women’s Insight Network. These groups are focused on continuing the work of the company to advance female-forward opportunities and programs. Additionally, the company recently announced two new female  senior leadership appointments, including Jacinth Smiley, who was recently named executive  vice president and chief financial officer and Wendy Watkins, named senior vice president and  chief communications officer. The company’s leadership and officer group includes 11 women; five at the senior leadership level, including Deanna Brady, who leads the company’s largest  business segment as executive vice president and group vice president of Refrigerated Foods.  

Forbes teamed with market research company Statista to identify companies leading the way  when it comes to supporting women inside and outside of their workforces.  

To compile the inaugural list, Statista surveyed 85,000 women in 40 countries. Respondents  were asked to rate their employers’ performance on gender-related criteria and their willingness  to recommend their employer to others. They were also asked to evaluate other employers in  their respective industries. Respondents rated companies based on their corporate  responsibility, marketing campaigns and public perception, as related to gender equality. The  final list ranks the 300 companies that received the most recommendations and boast the most  gender-diverse boards and executive ranks.

