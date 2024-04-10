Ford Recalls Nearly 43,000 SUVS

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 43,000 small SUVs because gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires.

But the recall does not fix the fuel leaks.

It covers certain Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022, all with 1.5-liter engines.

Ford says fuel injectors can crack, and gasoline or vapor can accumulate near ignition sources.

Dealers will install a tube to let gas flow away from hot surfaces to the ground.

They’ll also update software to detect a fuel pressure drop.

If that happens, the software will disable the high pressure fuel pump, reduce engine power and cut temperatures in the engine compartment.

Owners were to be notified starting April 1.