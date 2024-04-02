River 105 River 105 Logo

Foreigner, Lita Ford coming to Mankato

April 2, 2024 12:20PM CDT
Share
Foreigner is coming to he Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in September

Classic rock band Foreigner is hitting the road for one last time and the group is making a Mankato stop.

Foreigner will bring “The Farewell Tour” to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Saturday, September 28 with special guest Lita Ford.  Tickets start at $47.50 plus fees and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal.  The band is responsible for some of rock’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” Hot Blooded,” and Waiting for a Girl Like You.”

Lita Ford’s career began in 1975 as a founding member and guitarist of the groundbreaking all-female group the Runaways.  In 1983, she launched a solo career and earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Female Rock Vocal Performance category for “Dancin’ on the Edge.

Recent Posts