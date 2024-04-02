Foreigner, Lita Ford coming to Mankato

Classic rock band Foreigner is hitting the road for one last time and the group is making a Mankato stop.

Foreigner will bring “The Farewell Tour” to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Saturday, September 28 with special guest Lita Ford. Tickets start at $47.50 plus fees and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal. The band is responsible for some of rock’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” Hot Blooded,” and Waiting for a Girl Like You.”

Lita Ford’s career began in 1975 as a founding member and guitarist of the groundbreaking all-female group the Runaways. In 1983, she launched a solo career and earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Female Rock Vocal Performance category for “Dancin’ on the Edge.