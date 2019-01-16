Forget Flowers: Walmart Is Selling a Reese’s Bouquet for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate the people you love, and the way to anyone’s heart is through their stomachs. Walmart is putting a spin on the classic bouquet of flowers by selling bouquets of candy.

Whether your person is more into chocolate or candy, there’s a candy bouquet for them.

The Reese’s one features 36 peanut butter cups and orange faux flowers, and the Ferrero Rocher bundle includes over 25 pieces. The KitKat, Twizzlers, M&M’s, and Baby Ruth bouquets feature a mixture of regular- and fun-sized candies. The bouquets are available online and range in price from $38 to $68, which isn’t far off from flowers.

