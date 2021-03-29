Former CDC Head Says COVID-19 Likely Originated In China Lab

(Baltimore, MD) — A former top federal health official believes COVID-19 originated in a lab in China. Former CDC director Robert Redfield made the comment to CNN, saying the most likely scenario is that the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan and began spreading from there. Redfield noted that it’s just his opinion and he’s not accusing China of intentionally releasing the virus. That comes as the World Health Organization is set to release its report on the origins of the pandemic tomorrow. The long-awaited report is expected to point to the wildlife trade in China – not a lab accident – as the most plausible explanation for how COVID made the jump from its initial animal host, maybe a bat, to humans.