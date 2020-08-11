Former Cleveland resident charged with sex crimes
(Cleveland, MN) – Cleveland Police say a former resident has been arrested and charged with sex crimes.
Elmer Joel Zavala-Guevara, 42, was arrested by Cleveland Police Officers at a home in Winnebago on August 7, 2020, according to a release from the police department.
Zavala-Guevara has been charged in Le Sueur County District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s being held in the Le Sueur County Jail on $100,000 bond following his first court appearance on Monday, according to police.
Police say while living in Cleveland, Zavala-Guevara engaged in sexual contact with three different children under 13 years old.
The Cleveland Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago Police Department, and Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.