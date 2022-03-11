Former Hormel Foods CEO, 5 others joins Minnesota congressional race

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/SMN) — The race to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn grew as a former CEO of Hormel Foods announced he’s running as a Democrat and an Albert Lea attorney joined the GOP field.

Jeff Ettinger served as CEO of Hormel from 2005 until 2016, a time of major growth for the Austin-based food company best known for its meat brands.

Also filing Thursday was Matt Benda, an agricultural law attorney from Albert Lea, and Richard DeVoe, a Red Wing bookstore owner

On Wednesday, three others also filed for the race. Sara Brakebill-Hacke and George Kalberer will run as Democrats, and Roger Ungemach became the seventh Republican to file.

Hagedorn died of kidney cancer two weeks ago. Gov, Tim Walz has called a special primary for May 24, followed by a special election Aug. 9.