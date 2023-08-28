Former Janesville Mayor murdered in Bloomington

The former mayor of Janesville was murdered last week at his Twin Cities home.

Mark Novak, 74, suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries in the attack at his Bloomington home on Thursday. He later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

His wife, Pamela Novak, 72, was also attacked and seriously injured.

Novak was the mayor of Janesville from 2011-2012.

Bloomington police responded to a call asking for help early Thursday at Novak’s residence on 105th St. A 44-year-old man was seen running from the home as police arrived and was arrested.

Both victims appeared to have been beaten and stabbed. Pamela Novak was in satisfactory condition as of Sunday evening.

Police have not yet named the suspect.