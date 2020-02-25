Former manager accused of stealing from hotel

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a hotel where she worked as a manager.

Maya Leigh Hastings, 40, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with four counts of felony theft.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives began investigating a complaint that Hastings had been involved in fraudulent activities when she was employed by the hotel. Hastings had apparently been fired earlier for poor performance issues. An audit done by the hotel found what they believed to be about $20,000 in unauthorized refunds according to the complaint.

Investigators found two incidents that appeared to be criminal in nature. Two refunds had been posted to an American Express credit card in October 2019, according to the complaint. The refunds were for $6,366.66 and $7,011.52.

In November, Hastings told investigators anyone could have logged on to the hotel system because all manager passwords were on the computer. She denied stealing money from the hotel and said there would be no connection to her and the American Express card. The current hotel manager refuted Hastings’ claim that everyone had access to the passwords.

American Express records showed transactions at various Mankato businesses and cash withdrawals.

In December, detectives interviewed the cardholder, a previous employee of the hotel. The woman said she received the card from Hastings’ son, and it was loaned to her so she could use $500.

Hastings is due in court on April 23rd.