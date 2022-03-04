      Weather Alert

Former Mavericks football player files to run for Congressional seat

Mar 4, 2022 @ 7:52am

Another Republican candidate has filed in Minnesota’s First Congressional District race. 

Ken Navitsky, a former  Minnesota State University Mankato Mavericks football player will run in the special election to replace Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who died last month

Navitsky has been a Rochester resident since 1997.  His website says he is currently a sales executive for a basement contractor.  He is also a motorsports announcer.

On social media, Navitsky describes himself as a patriot, Christian Conservative, and Constitutionalist.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On