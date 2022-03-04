Former Mavericks football player files to run for Congressional seat

Another Republican candidate has filed in Minnesota’s First Congressional District race.

Ken Navitsky, a former Minnesota State University Mankato Mavericks football player will run in the special election to replace Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who died last month.

Navitsky has been a Rochester resident since 1997. His website says he is currently a sales executive for a basement contractor. He is also a motorsports announcer.

On social media, Navitsky describes himself as a patriot, Christian Conservative, and Constitutionalist.