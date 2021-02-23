Former Minneapolis oil executive charged in theft scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a former oil industry executive accused of stealing more than $900,000 from his Minneapolis employer has been charged in federal court.

The Star Tribune reports that 58-year-old Gregg William Johnson, 58, of Apple Valley, is charged with wire fraud in connection with a scheme he allegedly perpetuated as chief financial officer of Chemstar Products Co. The 56-year-old company manufactures products that assist oil drilling.

Investigators say Johnson forged the company’s president signature and issued check to himself beginning in 2014, when he was hired, and lasting until July 2020. The complaint says he tried to cover up the crime by falsifying invoices for company expenses.