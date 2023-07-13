Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to nine months after fatally crashing into a man

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to nine months in a county workhouse after fatally crashing into a man two years ago.

The former officer, Brian Cummings, will be eligible for electric home monitoring in three months. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide after the high-speed chase. The victim, Leneal Frazier, was a father of six children and an uncle of Darnella Frazier. She is the teenager who shot the cellphone video of George Floyd’s death in 2020 when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck.

Frazier’s relatives said they think the sentence Cummings received is too light.