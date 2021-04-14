Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

By SCOTT BAUER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor has charged a white former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright with second-degree manslaughter.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput’s announcement that he charged Kim Potter came a day after she resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department. The shooting ignited days of unrest. The former police chief has said that Potter intended to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead.

However, protesters and Wright’s family members say the shooting shows how the justice system is tilted against Blacks, noting Wright was stopped for expired car registration and ended up dead.