Former Nashville Saloon owner sentenced for pull tab theft, fire

(Waseca, MN) – An ex-Waseca Bar owner who was accused of stealing money from a youth hockey group and setting her business on fire has been sentenced.

Former Nashville Saloon owner Rachelle Lynn Schoknecht, 49, was convicted in Waseca County Court of felony theft by swindle and setting a negligent fire, a misdemeanor. A charge of felony arson was dismissed as part of a plea deal Schoknecht signed in January.

Schoknecht, who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, was sentenced by Judge Carol Hanks to 90 days in jail, stayed for one year. Schoknecht must also complete three years of probation, undergo a psychological evaluation, and complete a gambling assessment. Schoknecht was also ordered to pay $4,000 to the Waseca Hockey Association and an additional $1,500 in restitution.

Schoknecht received a stay of imposition, which means her felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if she successfully completes the requirements of her sentence.

In October 2018, Schoknecht was accused of stealing pull tabs funds from the Waseca Hockey Association. The day after she was charged for the crime, a fire was reported at the Nashville Saloon. The fire marshal later submitted a report with evidence that Schoknecht had started the fire.